Judge overturns earlier decision on Grieg Seafood’s planned Canadian project

A judge has ordered a full environmental impact statement (EIS) for Grieg Seafood’s aquaculture project in Placentia Bay in Newfoundland, Canada, overturning an earlier decision by the provincial minister to release it from such assessment.

"I find the obligation to order as EIS was such a duty owed to the people of the province," wrote Justice Gillian Butler, a Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador judge, in her July 20 decision.

Grieg Seafoods’ plan to establish sea cage sites in Placentia Bay has courted controversy from advocacy groups, including the Atlantic Salmon Federation (ASF).

More on the story here.