FeedKind to hit market in 2019

FeedKind protein, a new fish-feed ingredient touted to reduce aquaculture’s use of fishmeal, is expected to reach the market in 2019 once commercial production begins at Calysta Inc’s Tennessee facility.

The California-based boitech firm describes FeedKind as protein “produced from naturally occurring microbes found in soils worldwide... using a natural fermentation process similar to making yeast."

Calysta says it has recently raised an additional $40 million in capital to advance the commercial-scale manufacturing of the protein. The Tennessee facility is now under construction.

Mitsui & Co Ltd of Tokyo, Japan, and Temasek, a Singapore-based investment firm, are the new investors in the company. Current investors include Cargill, the Municipal Employee Retirement System (MERS) of Michigan, Walden Riverwood Ventures, Aqua-Spark and Pangaea Ventures.