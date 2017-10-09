Culture of innovation remains strong in family firm

× Expand Fish Breeders of Idaho (L to R) Fish Breeders owner Leo Ray, caviar sales manager Kay Knab, Chef Daniel Boulud of Restaurant Daniel NYC, and owner of Browne Trading, Rod Mitchell, holding a White Sturgeon

Family businesses are sometimes vulnerable to inertia, but not the Fish Breeders of Idaho. Ask founder Leo Ray where he imagines his catfish, trout, tilapia, and sturgeon farm will be in a decade and he’ll tell you the freshwater aquaculture business will be adding to its species list and still be run by his family.

“The biggest change in my life is witnessing the decline of small business,” Ray, who will be 80 years old in December, told Aquaculture North America (ANA). “My son works with me now and some grandchildren plan to come back and run the business after college.”

Fish Breeders of Idaho initially got its start in the Golden State of California in 1968 under the name Fish Breeders. Leo and his wife Judith started with catfish but by 1973, they had moved to Idaho where the artesian geothermal spring waters and abundant cold water springs offered the catfish farmers the opportunity to diversify their production to other species. The new company became Fish Breeders of Idaho.

By 1975, after tweaking his catfish farming to include warm geothermal water flowing through concrete raceways that enabled high-density production and temperature control, he expanded into tilapia farming.

“I started raising trout in 1980,” he said. “I got white sturgeon spawned here in 1989.”

Ray claims the best thing he did was to use his fisheries degree from the University of Oregon and continue to use the national university system for research and technology transfer to expand his species production.

Ever since he was a kid, he said he always worked with wildlife. After college he thought he would work with fish in the government fisheries area. As a grad student, he focused heavily on catfish hormone reproduction. There’s no surprise that he went ahead and started with catfish.

Whole Foods and caviar

Today Fish Breeders of Idaho includes subsidiaries Big Bend Trout and Fish Processors. Obviously, Ray knew early on it was a good business model to control his own supply chain from production to processing.

“The catfish industry is a model of how aquaculture species production is supposed to work, from researchers, government, to farmers,” he explained.

It also requires clean sources of water.

When he discovered and then moved to the Thousand Springs Area in Idaho near the town of Hagerman, he was attracted to the natural flowing coldwater springs and warm geothermal artesian springs. With an eye toward sustainable farming techniques, he knew using pumps wouldn't be necessary, saving costs, protecting natural aquifers and limiting air pollution.