Maine mussel farm puts sustainability at its core

× Expand JOSH KUCKENS Bangs Island Mussels started with three rafts six years ago. It now has 10 rafts holding 400 long lines, that are each 35-feet long Credit: Josh Kuckens / Bates College

A son-and-pop partnership is cultivating mussels suspended in rafts floating in the waters of the Casco Bay, in the Gulf of Maine, guided by the principles of environmental sustainability. “My father and I have both been interested in aquaculture for a long time, but what attracted us to Bangs Island Mussels was that it fit with our values of harmony with the environment,” says co-owner Matt Moretti. “We wanted to do aquaculture in a way that didn’t hurt nature around it, and potentially help the environment too.”

“Mussel farming is all that,” says Moretti. “It’s the most sustainable and low-impact way of producing food I have ever heard of. They’re a filter for the ocean. We don’t add chemicals, we don’t use freshwater, we don’t have a lot of waste, everything is reusable like our lines, and the rafts will last for decades.”

The company has been around since 1999 and Matt and his father Gary, purchased it six

years ago. “We bought it from the original owner which is actually somewhat rare in Maine, as opposed to starting your own farm,” he says. “It speaks to the evolution of the industry in that it is older and more mature and becoming more valuable.”

“It was operating at a pretty small scale so we made it our mission to grow as quickly as we can,” Moretti explains. “Dad and I reinvested everything we could into the company and we grew the business to where it is today.”

They started with three rafts, one lease site, a barge and a skiff. Now they have 10 rafts, two lease sites, the barge and a larger lobster boat. “In the beginning it was myself and one employee with my dad helping out,” says Moretti. “Now we have grown to three full-time employees and about six part-time.”

IMTA ambitions

The two sites with a total of 3.66 acres in Casco Bay, northeast of Portland Maine, are leased from the state. The 10 rafts are 40-by-40 foot square. Each raft can hold 400 long lines, 35-feet long. “The sites are actually quite small for the amount of mussels you can produce,” says Moretti.

Each raft is wrapped in protective netting to keep out the voracious eider ducks. “They can eat their body weight in mussels in a single day,” Moretti says.

“We have managed to squeeze in two kelp long lines on the site and we will be putting in a scallop long line in the next couple of weeks,” Moretti says. “We have actually been doing kelp for about five years. It’s a great example of a high-quality delicious food we can produce, that doesn’t impact the ocean.”