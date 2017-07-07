New management revitalizes BC land-based coho farm

Terry Brooks, president of Golden Eagle Aquaculture of Agassiz, British Columbia, says he has the formula to fine-tune coho farming in land-based closed containment systems. “We can do this all day long and provided we don’t outstrip the demand we will be fine,” says Brooks, who got directly involved in the company two years after Golden Eagle acquired the operations from Swift Aquaculture in 2014.

Brooks knows whereof he speaks. Under his management, Golden Eagle’s sister company — Golden Eagle Sablefish on Salt Spring Island, BC — thrived. Today, marketing and fish production at both companies are stable, the key, he said, is “being realistic about fish production numbers.”

The net-pens debate

The use of land-based tanks in salmon farming is technology that some, particularly environmentalists, favor over net pens in open water.

“Everybody has their own take on net pens,” Brooks says. “Some people want RAS to replace net pens. Some people think it’s the be all and end all and others think it can’t be done,” says Brooks. “I think where we are is we are beyond the research part of it. We think we understand what the reasonable market expectations are. We know what we need to do to make this work.”

“But our particular theory for our recirculation system is that it is a niche market and providing you don’t over produce, it can be a very nice market of supplying high-quality fresh fish at a reasonable price. We know fresh is best.”

“There is always going to be a market for good quality fresh salmon,” Brooks says. “That is our goal here at this facility — to produce a good quality salmon and produce it for 12 months.”

Brooks believes one of the advantages of the farm’s location is the water quality. “The farm is on the north shore of the Fraser River, up against the Coast Mountains. A shallow well produces ample 8-14C water. The alkalinity is good, and we don’t have to filter it, but as with any RAS system we do add oxygen.”

“We are running our RAS system at about 80- to 90-percent recirculation,” Brooks says. “An Aquacare micro-bead biofilter system filters the water and a couple of local dairy farmers take the wet solids to fertilize their fields.”

“We are sourcing 5-gram fry from Target Marine,” says Brooks. “This is coho stock that they have been breeding for 20 years”.