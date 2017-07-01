What makes aquaponics succeed or fail?

× Expand Greener Scenes Aquaponics Lettuce Sales of Greener Scenes Aquaponics salad mix greens, including oakleaf, arugula, kale, Swiss chard and spinach, began in April 2017 to the firm’s sole customer, Baesler’s Market in Terre Haute, Indiana

Interest in aquaponics is growing, but the success rate is not exactly stellar. Greener Scenes Aquaponics (GSA) in Brazil, Indiana, is one of the few that has found commercial success. Their journey from small proof-of-concept to commercial success was exciting, to say the least.

GSA was established in 2012 by chief operations officer Mathew Pollom. In 2013 and 2014, respectively, he brought on board chief production officer Brandon Hall and chief financial officer Dan DeBard. CEO Zachariah Chambers joined in mid-2015 and, by the fall of that year, the team started building the facility at the city’s historic Telephone Building.

While the team did an excellent job in estimating costs, they did not anticipate construction delays. “Building and ramp-up took about nine months longer than anticipated, resulting in money out the door with no revenue coming in,” Chambers recalls. “To keep things on track, we advise being 100-percent sure your build-out meets all codes and requirements and all pertinent parties are properly introduced to the project. Still, anticipate delays.”

One particularly large snag reared its head during electrical system installation. Two of the three required approvals went swimmingly, but a delay on the third put GSA about four weeks behind schedule. Chambers adds, “Things we did ourselves took much longer than anticipated, whereas contracted work with external experts was pretty much on time, so understand that unless you are an expert in construction, your schedule will slip if you choose to do it yourself.”

The GSA business plan stipulated that the greens side would be established first. (Among others, Aqua Greens in Toronto is also following this model.) “It’s a no-brainer,” Chambers explains.

× Expand Greener Scenes Aquaponics GSA ships about 10 lbs of salad mixed greens every second day and plans to bump that up to 100 lbs every second day by the yearend

“Lettuce has a very quick turn-around and it’s profitable. By July, when we have more plants growing, the entire business will be self-sustaining just based on income from the greens.” Sales of their salad mix greens — oakleaf, arugula, kale, Swiss chard and spinach — began in April to the firm’s sole customer, Baesler’s Market, in Terre Haute. GSA ships about 10 lbs to Baesler’s every second day as it ramps up production and, by around the end of 2017, it will reach Phase II with a maximum of about 100 lbs every second day. Expansion to the second floor, a rooftop greenhouse, and/or a second site may someday be in the cards.

Aquaculture component

× Expand Greener Scenes Aquaponics Greener Scenes Aquaponics will market their tilapia sometime in 2018

And the fish? They’ll go to market sometime in 2018. “We currently have the tilapia in 27 IBC tanks, and we plan to have up to 5,000 in the system,” Chambers says. “We had to start with economical tank options. AnchorRight now, they are providing our nutrient load and when we’re ready, we’ll look at selling to grocery stores and restaurants, along with non-food markets such as pond maintenance fish.”