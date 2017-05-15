Wisconsin’s indoor Atlantic salmon and trout RAS farm expects first harvest in 2018

× Expand Superior Fresh’ nearly 3-acre greenhouse in Wisconsin that will grow fresh, local, leafy greens for the Midwest year-round

The first commercial scale indoor Atlantic salmon RAS facility in the US is up and running in Northfield, Wisconsin.

“Our initial cohort of year-old Atlantics are moving through the system,” says Superior Fresh COO Brandon Gottsacker. “We expect to harvest them in the second quarter of 2018 at a target weight of 4-5 kilograms.” Next door is a standalone glass greenhouse, where the company has

just completed planting their first batch of leafy greens.

While the middle of Wisconsin may seem a strange place to be raising salmon, trout and lettuce, it makes sense when you consider Gottsacker’s background.

“I attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) focusing on Biology and Aquaculture,” says Gottsacker. “I was intrigued by both the challenges and opportunities aquaculture presented.” Shortly after college he received an internship opportunity at the Conservation Fund’s Freshwater Institute (FWI) in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The Freshwater Institute is known for their work with RAS systems for salmonids. FWI’s team designed the Superior Fresh facilities and they, and UWSP Northern Aquaculture Demonstration Facility, continue to consult on the project.

Superior Fresh sits on 720 acres of family property that is being restored and managed as a native vegetation habitat. The 40,000-square-foot “fish house” was completed in late 2016 and the 123,000-square-foot greenhouse, in early in 2017.

Gottsacker says their original business plan was for a 1,000-metric-tonne walleye farm. “We realized that it would be very costly to deal with the phosphorus in the discharge,” he says. “We would have had to construct a waste water treatment plant.” The greenhouse solves that problem and creates an additional revenue stream for the company.

Two wells on the property provide 10C water, which is UV-treated. Currently, the company is sourcing all-female Atlantic salmon eggs from Stofnfiskur in Iceland. Superior Fresh received their first shipment of salmon eggs in January 2016 and expect the trout eggs to arrive in the next couple of months. They have incubation systems onsite and plan to keep the fish, from egg through to processing.

Production targets

In full production, the company aims for 120,000 lbs of salmon and 40,000 lbs of trout a year, within their 500,000-gallon capacity. They expect to begin harvesting 1-kg trout by the second quarter of 2018.

They aim to produce a wild fish in, farmed fish out ratio of zero, as defined by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program. “To keep the diet sustainable, we are sourcing fishmeal and fish oil from trimmings collected from sustainable fisheries for the protein portion of our feed,” explains Gottsacker. “In addition, all major ingredients are sourced from North America.”