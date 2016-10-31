Wyoming shrimp farm benefits from oil industry’s abandoned water wells

What could a farmer do with 150°F water flowing freely at 450 gallons per minute? Grow shrimp, says Richard Hawley of RH Farm in Casper Wyoming.

Wyoming is known as the “cowboy state,” but oil pays the bills. Many oil wells pump warm

water as a by-product of oil extraction. But early oil production in Wyoming captured oil that seeped out of the ground under pressure. When the oil was gone, the water continued to bubble out. Hawley has a decommissioned well close to his property with water flowing at a rate of 50 psi.

The town actually owns the water rights, Hawley explains. “It has been flowing since the early 1900s and it is potable,” he says. “I don’t have to treat it. It has a lot of calcium, but the shrimp seem to like that. Right now it goes into a cooling pond and eventually into a creek.”

Hawley is a fourth-generation farmer with an extensive background in economic development. “I’ve grown shrimp in warehouses, and I’ve grown shrimp in prisons,” says Hawley. “Right now I’m growing them in my garage. It’s an inexpensive way to diversify agriculture,”

Startup efforts

He chose freshwater prawns M. Rosenbergii over L. Vannamei simply because he has no experience with saltwater. “Many people prefer the lighter taste of the fresh water prawn,” he adds.

With a $93,000 equipment loan from the town (numerous banks turned him down due to “unproven technology”) he is constructing two 120x50 ft buildings. Each will house 30, 8x8 plywood frames covered with 9-ml plastic. “I’m a farmer, I like to do things as inexpensively as possible.” He broke ground in mid-September and hopes to be operational by November.

The well water pressure is sufficient to create a flow-through system. The post-larval (PL) tanks in the building will be elevated. “We spray the water into the tanks and then it cascades down into the next one so it gets aerated as it goes through,” says Hawley. “I have a pilot system set up in my garage and the DO levels are fine.”

The flow-through pressure should be able to remove most of the solids, Hawley says. As the shrimp mature and are moved into the next tank by moving a bulkhead, the flushing action will help with cleaning the tank. Discharge will go into a settling pond, the solids will be sold as fertilizer and the water will return to the same creek that has traditionally taken the well water.