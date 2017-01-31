Co-cultivating salmon with kelp shows good potential

× Expand Stephen Cross checks out some of the kelp during sampling in May 2016

Results from the second year of a kelp-growing study by partners BC Salmon Farmers Association and North Island College (NIC) show good potential in growing seaweed within salmon farm tenures.

“It’s a co-culture opportunity,” Dr Steve Cross, Industrial Research Chair for Sustainable Aquaculture at NIC, tells Aquaculture North America (ANA). “There is a lot of unused space around a salmon pen.”

Farm tenures are very large (20 to 30 hectares) and while the cage array is small in relation to the allocated space, this area is needed to accommodate the anchoring system, Cross explains. “So we have a lot of space within the tenure that could be potentially developed for additional species.”

In 2015, the US-based Ocean Sciences National Center for Marine Algae and Microbiota estimated the global value of primary and intermediate seaweed products at $10 billion a year.

“The whole world does it (grows seaweed),” says Cross. “I believe it is the number one species in aquaculture on the planet. Asia harvests 7 million metric tons of sea plants a year. But we don’t do it.” That may change, considering the positive results Cross’ team has had growing sugar kelp Saccharina latissima on salmon farms over the last two years.

The study is looking at the technical aspects of growing kelp, the socio economic potential of growing a second species at salmon farms and the market potential and business case for the seaweed. Funding is a five-year, $-million Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada grant and operated in partnership with the BC Salmon Farmers Association members Cermaq Canada, Grieg Seafood and Creative Salmon.

Broad frond kelp is indigenous to northern latitudes. “Every region has a different species,” says Cross. “It grows in the lower intertidal zone up to about 15 meters in depth.”

“We generate the seeded lines in the lab,” explains Cross. Mature plants ready with reproductive spores are induced to release the spores into an aquarium full of sterile seawater. A 30-cm-tall, two-inch PVC pipe is closely wrapped with sterile string and placed in the aquarium. A bubbler keeps the spores in suspension and full spectrum lights and suspended nutrients create an environment that eventually leads the spores to settle.

“They would settle on something like a rock in nature,” Cross points out. “But in the aquarium the only option is the string on the PVC.” They attach as microscopic spores and start to grow as tiny plants. “When you look at it around Christmas the whole unit is brown and fuzzy,” Cross adds. “It looks foul but that is actually the plants starting to grow on the string.”