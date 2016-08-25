Probiotics-and-vaccine treatments fight coldwater disease in rainbow trout

× Expand Dr Ken Cain (left) and Dr Doug Call at the Aquaculture Research Institute at University of Idaho. The two recently completed a collaborative work focused on probiotic and its role in reducing fish mortality due to CWDPhoto: Shelly Hanks, WSU

The success of probiotics in limiting the effects of coldwater disease (CWD) on trout was validated after a decade of research was concluded last year. After 16 years, a vaccine against this deadly disease has also been developed and the proponents are ready for the next step.

The University of Idaho has patented two probiotic bacterial strains, Enterobacter C6-6 and C6-8, and a live attenuated CWD vaccine.

“We are working to establish a licensing agreement with a yet to be named company for the vaccine,” Dr Kenneth Cain of the University of Idaho told Aquaculture North America (ANA). The University of Idaho patented the vaccine. “We are also looking for a company partner who would be interested in licensing the patent/technology for the probiotics,” Cain said.

Path to commercialization

Commercializing the CWD vaccine is a three-stage process: scaling up vaccine production to meet industry standards; obtaining USDA conditional or full licensing; and launching the product within the next year.

“We are on track to commercialize the vaccine but we are working to fully optimize the vaccine prior to USDA licensing and product launch,” Cain said.

With regard to probiotics, he and Dr Douglas Call of the Washington State University (WSU) recently completed a collaborative work, Entericidin is Required for a Probiotic Treatment (Enterobacter sp. Strain C6-6) to Protect Trout from Cold-Water Disease Challenge. “This work was led by Dr Doug Call at the Washington State University and our focus was to identify potential mechanisms associated with how a probiotic that was fed to fish actually was able to inhibit growth of the pathogen, F. psychrophilum, and reduce mortality due to CWD,” said Cain.

Probiotics-coated fish food

For application, fish food was coated with probiotics, which, in this case, are live bacteria cells that may be able to help prevent and treat some illnesses.

The probiotics were discovered in the gut of the fish itself. “We wanted to find bacteria that were part of the normal microbiota but could inhibit the growth of the pathogen causing coldwater disease. The idea was that such a bacteria would either outcompete or minimize replication of our pathogen of interest,” Cain explained.

“From the collaborative work with Dr Call at WSU, it appears that there is an anti-microbial peptide, Entericidin B, that is responsible for inhibition of the pathogen and reduction in mortality and disease when we test it in fish. We are hoping to follow on with these studies if we obtain the appropriate funding.”