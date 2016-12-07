Prototype land-based IMTA system combines best of two concepts

A team at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) is testing a prototype land-based Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA) system.

Scientists, engineers and aquaculture technicians led by principal investigator, Dr Paul Wills, at

the Harbor Branch of FAU, have been testing the prototype system over the last five years.

Marine-based IMTA systems rely on ocean currents to transport nutrients to complimentary species that are situated adjacent to a traditional fish cage. A standard land-based RAS system relies on recirculation of water through filtration to remove wastes from the installation.

FAU has combined the two concepts into an original land-based design. It is unique in that it uses a hub-and-spoke concept with a central filtration system focus and a series of culture areas out on the spokes.

“There are land-based IMTA systems that are built in a single loop,” Wills points out. “Each of the components has to be able to handle the water quality issues that came from the prior component.”

“Instead of the traditional linear flow-through system we are modular,” says Wills. “It allows us to control the environment much better. We are able to meet the water, feed and chemistry needs of each individual species by engineering the loop that they live in.”

Overview of the inside portion of the HBOI recirculating land-based IMTA system showing the filtration systems and culture tanks for growing aquatic animals

Wills says that with a goal of zero discharge and zero waste, the prototype is looking to bring down costs and improve the sustainability of land-based RAS systems. A more efficient use of feed and water and the ability to raise multiple species should improve cash flow. “Land-based systems need to be sustainable in comparison to open-ocean systems,” Wills says.

Key players

The team is working with Pompano (Trachinotus carolinus) and Pacific White Leg Shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) as the fed species. Sea cucumbers (Holothuria grisea) or sea urchins (Lytechinus variegatus and Tripneustes sp.) do the extracting, while oysters (Crassostrea virginica) or hard clams (Mercenaria sp.) are the filter feeders. Sea weeds (Ulva sp. and Gracillaria sp.) and Sea asparagus (Salicornia bigelovii) have been added as a plant base to round out the system.

“The key is how to integrate the different species to live together well,” says Wills. “Because with a land-based system we are building an ecosystem that has to function.”

“When you are trying to capture as much of the nutrient and energy flow as possible, the questions of whether to purge the carbon dioxide (CO2) or feed it to plants, for example, becomes important.”

C02 in the water will drive down the pH. “We have found that the sea urchins require a quite a high pH of around 8.2 to keep growing, yet water coming from the fish has low pH, which harms the sea urchins. So how do we engineer the system to provide that?” Wills asks.