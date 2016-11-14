Study compares effects of Ike Jime and humane stunning technology on maintaining freshness during processing

× Expand The Ike Jime technique involves severing the brain of the fish by puncturing it above the eye. This minimizes the stress on the fish at harvest

Andrew Tsui, president of the Ike Jime Federation, asked the audience this question at the end of his presentation: “Are we actually content to accept that at the time of the harvest – after all of the energy, research and investment that you have put into each of these fish – you hand it over to race against time, and say: ‘That’s it. Let us just hope this stays fresh’?”

Tsui was speaking at the 2016 Aquaculture Innovations Workshop in Roanoke, Virginia in August. At that workshop, he said the conventional method was to harvest the fish then put it into a container packed with ice, where it “exhausts itself to death.” This state of stress, he said, causes a spike in lactic-acid production, muscle activity and respiration. Body temperature goes up. It trashes, struggles, dies and enters a state of rigor mortis. After rigor, decomposition quickly sets in.

And when quality suffers, so does the price.

Tradition vs technology

Tsui and John Davidson, a senior research associate at the Conservation Fund’s Freshwater Institute, presented at the workshop their collaborative study, Ike Jime: Lessons from the Japanese Method of Humane Harvesting to Optimize the Eating Quality of Atlantic Salmon.

They discussed two humane methods of harvesting fish: one that’s steeped in tradition, and another that uses technology. While they are different, both methods seek the same result: to keep fish in a state of rest at the time of death in order to achieve peak freshness, quality, texture, color and taste.

Davidson admitted he didn’t know a lot about Ike Jime when he met Tsui a few months ago. He said he did not realize until then that this highly regarded process of slaughtering fish was very similar to the humane stunning technology that’s already in use at the Freshwater Institute.

Ike Jime

Tsui pushed for Ike Jime, the centuries-old Japanese method of harvesting fish, which is “widely regarded as the most credible and dynamic way to preserve the integrity of fish for raw consumption.”

“Ike Jime is a multi-series steps of controls and these steps are designed to mitigate all the effects of biochemical reactions,” he said. The method requires severing the spinal cord to prevent further depletion of adenosine tri-phosphate, the energy used by an organism in its daily operations, according to The Ike Jime Process vs Freshwater Institute Protocols (see chart).

The selling point of the Ike Jime-harvested salmon is the “story of its freshness,” It produces a sashimi-grade harvest that commands a price that is at least 150-percent higher than that of conventionally slaughtered fish, depending on the species.