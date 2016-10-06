The Prime Source: Aquaculture

Aquaculture is now the prime source of seafood for human consumption according to the latest FAO Report on The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture. The total amount of aquaculture products used for human food exceeded the total from capture fisheries consumed as human food in 2014 and again in 2015. This trend toward aquaculture continues in 2016.

What are the implications of this shift from past consumption patterns for aquaculture and capture fisheries? It has been a long time coming, but does it mean that aquatic farming will follow the example of terrestrial farming and essentially replace food supplies based on hunting and fishing? A former colleague who worked in marine fisheries management often referred to commercial capture fisheries as the aquatic equivalent of chasing wild buffalo across the prairies ­— an unsustainable enterprise.

Production from capture fisheries has been relatively unchanged over the past 30 years. The catches from specific fisheries have fluctuated, but total production has been relatively constant. A substantial portion, typically at least 20 percent, of the catch from capture fisheries is used for non-human consumption. Whether or not production levels of approximately 90 million metric tons are sustainable cannot be predicted reliably, but my personal guesstimate is that the total production from capture fisheries will decline. Decades of over-fishing, pollution, global warming caused by atmospheric pollution, and changes in ocean temperature patterns, will reduce fish stocks, as well as, their availability to capture fisheries.

Many consumers and chefs have a bias toward seafood from wild, “natural” sources; however, when given the opportunity to taste aquaculture products they typically decide that these products are entirely satisfactory. Most commonly in blind taste tests, aquaculture products are rated as equal to wild products, or even preferable. At worst, they are simply a bit different… and the consumer knows where the farmed animal has been, how it was reared, and how it was processed. However, aquaculturists must deal with the perception that “wild” is “natural” and, therefore, preferable. Perhaps, that perception had some evidence to support it in the distant past, but, depending on which species is in question, as well as, when and where the wild product was harvested, there is little valid evidence to support “wild superiority” in today’s world.

The FAO report included a finding that was somewhat surprising to me; namely, that consumption of aquaculture products is increasing rapidly in nations with developing economies. However, after a little further reflection it makes sense to me because of three factors. First, my initial reaction was influenced by my North American perspective: aquaculture products here and in Western Europe tend to be high-value products. Secondly, many developing economies, formerly third world nations, are experiencing economic growth and higher individual living standards. These factors lead to greater consumption of seafood, including some high-end products. A third factor is somewhat speculative on my part, but drought conditions related to global warming have caused decreased production of traditional crops and livestock, thus increasing demand for seafood.