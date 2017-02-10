Trend toward more health-conscious eating bodes well for seafood market

The demographics and purchasing behaviour of seafood consumers present a host of challenges and opportunities, says Matt Lally, Manager, Analytics and Insight for Nielsen Perishables, a consultancy firm on fresh seafood for the marketplace.

Speaking at the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance’s Annual General Meeting in

November, Lally noted that sales of seafood, viewed collectively rather than in various formats such as canned, frozen and fresh, has seen a growth of only 1.5 percent annually. “Fresh, specifically, performs a little bit higher and has continued to perform over the last five years at a higher growth rate [than canned and frozen]. But there’s still a large room for improvement and a lot of opportunity for fresh seafood to continue to outpace the growth that it has experienced.”

Analyzing the consumer

He said there is much that can be learned from analyzing the consumer. Lally’s analysis starts by understanding who the consumer is. Fresh seafood only reaches about 55 percent of American households, leaving a lot of room for growth, he said. However, examining the 55 percent who purchase seafood, only one-third of those households make up 80 percent of the sales, which means there is a further opportunity to drive those who did purchase seafood to purchase more.

“We looked at it from an ethnicity perspective and we looked at it from a generation perspective,” says Lally. “As we expected, the multicultural households over-spent in their share of sales within fresh seafood. Similarly, as we’ve known, the older generations over-spent in their share of fresh seafood. What that immediately shows us is that multicultural households, which is a growing group within the American household, present that natural opportunity because they’re already engaged in the food and there’s rapid growth in the number of multicultural households. And on the other hand, there’s a real opportunity to reach the younger generations who, right now, are not as actively engaged with fresh seafood.”

Lally is quick to caution that the industry cannot simply rely on the growth of multicultural households and the influx of younger generations of multicultural consumers because while they are still engaged in purchasing fresh seafood, it is nowhere near the level of their parents.

Non-Hispanic white households on the other hand, show more of a desire for convenient options; they tend to spend more on frozen seafood or prepared seafood alternatives, such as deli sushi.

Healthy-eating trend

Recent increased consumer interest in healthy eating will also benefit the industry, Lally notes.