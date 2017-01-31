Study looks at chemical vs electric sedation in reducing pre-harvest stress in fish

It's been known for centuries that animals consumed by humans undergo a certain amount of stress before they get to the dining table, lowering meat quality and processing efficiencies.

The use of sedatives before and after harvest to achieve a “rested harvest” has proven to lessen stress effects, but the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't approved any such drugs for use in animals raised for human consumption. A recent study found that using electricity may offer a non-chemical means to sedate farmed fish while in pre-harvest stages.

The study, by biologists at the Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, compared both the effects of drug (chemosedative) and electricity (electrosedative) on the rested harvest conditions of rainbow trout.

Although the authors concluded that rested harvest did show reduced pre-harvest stressors in the tested trout — with electricity appearing to improve some aspects of product quality — they encourage other researchers to further look into rested harvest for fish using both electrosedative and chemosedative techniques to develop adequate protocols for fish farmers.

"One of the most important factors to consider, really from the beginning, is how the technique or technology might feasibly be implemented by a farm," research team leader Jesse Trushenski, who now works at the Idaho Department Fish and Game as the fish pathologist supervisor, told Aquaculture North America (ANA). "We had quite a few discussions about how the things we were testing at an experimental scale could be adapted and scaled up to match commercial conditions. There’s a certain element of ‘if you build it, they will come’ in that if the technique/technology is absolutely perfect and offers clear advantages, the industry can always adapt to use it."

Currently, the only commercially available FDA-approved fish sedative is a tricaine methanesulfonate product, Tricaine-S, which has to be used 21 days before human consumption. The fish anesthetic is regularly used in hatcheries, labs, and aquariums to immobilize fish for marking or transport and to suppress sensory systems during invasive procedures. The drug is provisionally approved for use in fish in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Comparing results

Harvesting and slaughtering methods usually involve some degree of handling and crowding, which tend to increase plasma cortisol, glucose, and lactate levels in fish, and could remain elevated for hours or days. Slaughter methods tend to exacerbate these stresses, the authors said.

For instance, rainbow trout are typically slaughtered by dewatering (asphyxia; also referred to as “air shock”), and hypoxia is known to induce stress responses in this species, according to the authors of the study.