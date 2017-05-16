Alaska Mariculture Initiative gains momentum

Why not Alaska? That’s a question that Alaska shellfish and seaweed growers are starting to ask themselves. The $6-billion seafood industry in the state produces more seafood than the rest of the US combined. Indeed, if Alaska were a country it would be in the top 10 for seafood production, yet almost all of that comes from the wild fishery.

Industry organizers see a lot of potential for mariculture in Alaska. “We are aiming to grow the

current industry from $1 million to $1billion over the next 30 years,” says Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) Executive Director Julie Decker, from her office in Wrangell, Alaska.

“Our organization represents the traditional seafood industry and we focus on research and development,” says Decker. “So it gives a different look at what mariculture can be.” AFDF has been leading the Alaska Mariculture Initiative over the last three years.

“We developed the Initiative and NOAA funded it with a grant,” says Decker. She explains that what began as a two-year project with a steering committee to contact stakeholders, hold some workshops and come up with a plan, has continued to grow. “The state manages these resources, so we knew from the beginning we would have to have them on board,” she says. “We met with the Governor and asked that he consider supporting the initiative. He was happy that we had a long-term vision to grow the industry and he set up the task force.”

Governor Walker established the Alaska Mariculture Task Force in February 2016, with a directive to present recommendations by March 2018. While it furthers the profile of the Mariculture Initiative, the governor’s support, unfortunately, didn’t come with a sack full of money. “Oil revenues for the state are way down,” Decker says. “It’s actually been useful to get people to the table to plan in a positive, cooperative way, because there isn’t any money.”

Phase1 of the Mariculture Initiative was completed in March 2015. The “Economic Analysis to Inform the Alaska Mariculture Initiative” is a set of nine case studies, which look at examples of successful mariculture industries around the world, and how they may relate to development in Alaska.

The salmon and crab industries in Alaska, geoduck in Washington State, mussels in Spain, New Zealand and Prince Edward Island, clam farming in Florida and the First Nations shellfish industry in British Columbia, were all examined. Key elements of success in each industry were identified and they will be used to inform future phases of the Initiative.