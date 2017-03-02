Featured shellfish equipment suppliers

- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
BC Shellfish Growers AssociationUnit F 2002 Comox Avenue , Comox, British Columbia V9M 3M6
-
2
Bouctouche Bay Industries LtdPO Box 2162 , Bouctouche, New Brunswick E4S 2J2
Our OysterGro® system provides shellfish industry professionals with a cost-efficient solution for high-quality oyster production. Developed through nearly 15 years of innovation and testing, it's helped oyster growers to profit across North America
-
3
Dark Sea Enterprises Inc47 Glenmore Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia V7S 1A5
Developed by oyster farmers, for oyster farmers, the Suspension 1000 is a state-of-the-art oyster growing system. For 30+ years oyster growers have trusted our S1000 Oyster Tray and S4000 Nursery Tray to produce the highest quality half-shell oyster.
-
4
Formutech Inc.135 Kent Street, PO Box 893, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island C1A 7L9
Formutech specializes in developing processing equipment for the shellfish industry such as oyster grading machines, washers, sizers, bagging equipment and more. We also distribute systems throughout North America for EMYG and Mulot amongst others.
-
5
Hexcyl SystemsPO Box 633 , Ceduna, South Australia, Australia
Hexcyl Systems offer oyster farmers and shellfish farmers a wide range of shellfish aquaculture products designed for Adjustable Longline Shellfish Farming and other tidal growing systems.
-
6
Noahgene LtdThe e-Centre Cooperage Way, Alloa, FK10 3LP, Scotland
Fish and shellfish genotyping — Noahgene is an independent company with academic and industry experience providing molecular genetic services to aquaculture.
-
7
Riverdale Mills Corporation130 Riverdale Street, Northbridge, Massachusetts 01534, United States of America
Riverdale Mills is an American manufacturer of engineered welded wire mesh that can be used for a wide range of aquaculture applications. Our Aquamesh® PVC coated marine grade wire and Copper Alloy Mesh provide great solutions for fish farmers.
-
8
SED Shellfish Equipment Pty16643 Bass Highway, Wynyard, Tasmania 7325, Australia
Shellquip oyster grading systems can save you time and money. Quickly processes 1,200 to 2,000 oysters per hour with 99% counting accuracy. Automatically separates, cleans, measures, sorts, counts and bags. Seed and juvenile graders also available.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)