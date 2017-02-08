Harvest nears for US first offshore shellfish farm

The first offshore shellfish farm permitted in Unites States federal waters will reach a milestone

next year when it harvests its first crop of mussels.

Catalina Sea Ranch’s initial crop of 30,000 lbs of mussels is a small, experimental crop, but much more is coming, according company CEO Phil Cruver.

The 100-acre “ranch,” located about six miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, will produce 2 million lbs of mussels per year, says Cruver, with a goal of eventually expanding to 1,000 acres and 20 million lbs of mussels per year.

In August, Catalina Sea Ranch strung two 500-foot experimental lines 15 feet below the surface of the ocean, and hung about 300 ropes of mussel seed from them. In September, the company added another 400 ropes of mussels – 3,700 lbs – of the bivalves. Then, in October, the company was scheduled to plant its first full crop of mussels.

The domestic source of mussels could put a major dent in imports from Canada’s Prince Edward Island, which currently supplies the US with 45 percent of its mussels.

The company’s objectives are in line with NOAA’s goal of increasing US marine aquaculture by 50 percent by 2020. In fact, in July, NOAA awarded Catalina Sea Ranch a Small Business Innovative Research contract to improve seed production for marine shellfish aquaculture in the US. The two-year, $400,000 phase II contract will allow Catalina Sea Ranch to scale up and commercialize new selective breeding methods. The contract follows a $95,000 phase I contract previously awarded to the company.

The USDA also awarded Catalina Sea Ranch an eight-month, $100,000-research contract in August to study cryopreservation methods for mussel larvae so that they can be seeded in the ocean year-round.

Offshore mussel farming essentially does not have any environmental impact, Cruver says. The Mediterranean mussel (Mytilus galloprovincialis), which has a “green – best choice” sustainability ranking from seafood distributor Santa Monica Seafood, filters nutrients out of the water and requires no supplemental feed. Suspended from ropes in the open water on the San Pedro shelf, the mussel is unlikely to get diseases, and upwelling from the deep ocean provides a constant supply of nutrients. The conditions are ideal for this species; oil rigs in the area have to be periodically scraped of mussels, barnacles and other creatures.

Game plan

Catalina Sea Ranch has no interest in raising finfish such as salmon or bass, though the company is exploring raising other shellfish such as abalone and scallops, as well as sea vegetables such as seaweed.