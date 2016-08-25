Standish Allen: The man behind the all-season oyster

× Expand Standish Allen holding the (triploid) oyster in Australia. If you eat a fresh oyster outside the “R” months, most likely it’s a triploid oyster.

The triploid oyster has had a significant impact on oyster aquaculture in North America, and indeed, the world. As a sterile animal, the triploid does not put energy into summer spawning. This means they tend to reach market size faster and they also keep the taste and texture suitable for summer harvest. If you eat a fresh oyster outside the “R” months, most likely it’s a triploid.

Oysters have two sets of chromosomes, making them diploids. Standish Allen Jr invented the triploid, an oyster with an extra set of chromosomes. Indeed, he actually invented it twice, using two different methods. This work could be seen as the centerpiece of his career. But the Director of the Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Technology Center (ABC) and Professor at the University of Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) says it has been the practical use of the technology that he is most proud of.

“What has been the most enjoyable for me is a never ending and changing application for a technology that I was so formative in developing,” says Allen. “The constant renewal of the field has been wondrous, frankly.”

The “field” Allen talks about is polyploidy, the study of organisms with multiple sets of chromosomes. “It’s the thing I’ve been beating for 40 years,” he says. And it has been quite a journey.

For Allen, aquaculture is a means of combining his study of genetics with his love of being a “bucket biologist.”

“Rather than just doing the science, it is really the application of the science that most intrigues me,” Allen says. “To begin with, it was to make a polyploid because that hadn’t been done. Then it was: once you have a polyploid, see if it has the practical value that you said it had when you wrote the grant application.”

Early work

The first time Allen invented the triploid oyster, he was a Masters student at the University of Maine, in 1979, working to develop a sterile Atlantic salmon. “As a side project we tried to make some triploid oysters, which turned out more successful than the Atlantic salmon project,” says Allen.

Allen calls that early work the “induced triploid era.” He found that if he added the chemical cytochalasin B at the right moment after an oyster egg was fertilized, the egg would keep an extra set of female chromosomes while still adding one set from the male sperm. The result was an oyster with three sets of chromosomes that was sterile.