Technology transfer helps grow Alaska mariculture

Alaska, the United States’ top producer of wild seafood, is just in its infancy when it comes to farming it. Current and prospective farmers are looking at the technology and equipment used in Maine, where farming of shellfish and seaweed have been a commercial success for years.

The Pacific Shellfish Institute (PSI) based in Washington State is helping to grow the Alaska shellfish and seaweed industries.

“The Pacific Shellfish Institute was involved in phase 1 of the Alaska Mariculture Initiative,” explains Julie Decker of the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation. “PSI felt that a good next step would be to help existing growers to become more profitable in what they are currently doing with oysters and help them diversify into different species.”

Mariculture in Alaska is considered to be producing only a fraction of its potential, with 95 percent of the $1-million industry coming from sales of Pacific oysters (Crassostrea gigas). Blue mussels (Mytilus trossolus) and a small amount of seaweed are the other species currently being raised. The Alaska Mariculture Diversification Innovation and Technology Transfer project received Sea Grant funding to help expand the industry. PSI is a collaborator and sub-contractor on this project.

The project has targeted current and prospective farmers through workshops and an Alaska Shellfish Growers conference in 2015 and 2016. They have also coordinated the distribution of seaweed seed and cultivation materials and new oyster growout gear in exchange for growers testing the gear, keeping records and sharing their results.

PSI provides technical assistance and advice on best culture practices of oyster and kelp species, and works to connect Alaska with specialists on the East coast.

“The growing conditions in Maine and Alaska are quite similar,” explains PSI Executive Director Bobbi Hudson, from her office in Olympia, Washington. “Maine has deep rocky shorelines with big tides. Neither area is suitable for beach culture. And Maine is really expanding their seaweed industry.”

Equipment experiments

Traditionally, Alaska oyster growers have used lantern nets, says Hudson. “But they are difficult to work with and are labor-intensive. A lot of growers have switched over to ‘Mexican style’ trays, hanging from buoys.”

Growers were interested in trying something else and they started looking out of state. “Vexar bags seemed like something to try but they didn’t just want to go out and buy it themselves,” Hudson says. “So this was an opportunity to access funding and try it out and experiment, at no cost to them.”