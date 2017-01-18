‘The Egg’ salmon cage gets positive assessment

× Expand The containment technology expected to prevent exposure to sea lice Photo: Hauge Aqua

A new closed-containment fish pen being developed for salmon farming by Marine Harvest has received positive assessment from the Norwegian Government.

In November, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries informed the company that the Egg concept qualifies in general for the development licenses scheme and that they may award four development licenses for the project.

“The Egg” is designed to enclose salmon in an egg-shaped geometric dome. The shape provides a seamless double curved surface. Ninety percent of the tank is submersed at all times, while 10 percent is above the water and filled with air. Inside the tank, a central tube is placed and stiffens off the structure vertically, according to Norwegian aquaculture tech company Hauge Aqua, R&D partner of Marine Harvest in the project.

The containment technology is expected to prevent exposure to sea lice.