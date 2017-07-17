Barcode systems supplier enters aquaculture market

A US-based company specializing in developing barcode traceability and labeling systems has developed a product for the aquaculture industry.

Dynamic Systems says its Specialized Inventory Management Barcode Accuracy (Simba) has been used by the wild-caught fish industry for several years. It has now developed a Simba system that meets the needs of aquaculture companies that want to extend product and traceability data collection to the pond, tank, cage or raceway.

The system features a rugged tablet on which the user enters product information such as the source of the seafood, for instance a pond or cage, then enters the weight either manually or automatically through a scale connection, and prints a label for the container using the mobile printer that comes with the system.

Once the seafood arrives at the processing plant, the information can be uploaded from the tablet or entered into a Simba touch-screen computer by scanning the 2D barcode on the label.

“Key results from implementing the Simba software include increased production speed; the ability to get real-time, accurate production reports; full traceability, accurate real time inventory; improved yields, carton and pallet labels; and expedited van loading,” the company said in a press release.

The company plans to focus its marketing efforts in the Americas for now.