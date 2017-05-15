CAIA names new executive director

The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) has named Tim Kennedy as its new executive director.

Kennedy assumed leadership of the organization on April 1. He succeeded Ruth Salmon, who held the role for a decade.

“We are very pleased that Tim has accepted this important leadership position with CAIA as we set a new strategic direction for the future,” says Cyr Couturier, CAIA President. “Tim is a seasoned and versatile government relations and public affairs executive. He brings experience leading large-scale coalitions to successfully address regulatory and legislative concerns. His sound understanding of federal government inner workings and approaches to driving regulatory change will ensure a smooth transition.”

“At the same time, CAIA expresses its deep appreciation to Ruth Salmon, the outgoing Executive Director who led the association for ten years as a dedicated advocate for Canada's aquaculture sector. The Board acknowledges her reputation as a consensus builder with a deep understanding of the complexity of the industry and the variety of issues that are important to each region.”

CAIA is the national association that speaks for Canada’s seafood farmers, representing their interests in Ottawa to regulators, policy makers and political leaders.