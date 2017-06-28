Calysta, Cargill starts construction of FeedKind’s US facility

× Expand Hand-out Cargill NouriTech-Groundbreaking NouriTech executives and Shelby County government officials at the groundbreaking ceremony

NouriTech, a joint venture between biotech firm Calysta Inc and feed producer Cargill, has started construction of its Memphis feed production facility.

The facility will produce approximately 200,000 metric tons a year of FeedKind, a new fish feed ingredient touted to reduce aquaculture’s use of fishmeal.

NouriTech will occupy 37 acres of Cargill's 69-acre property on President's Island and employ approximately 160 full-time staff. The partners expect the first phase of construction to be completed in 2018, with the plant online in 2019. The second phase of construction will be completed in 2020.