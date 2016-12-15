Phibro Animal Health Award winner

The Phibro Animal Health Award in Aquaculture was recently presented to Dr. Deirdra Johnson, a graduate of the Atlantic Veterinary College, Prince Edward Island, Canada for demonstrating

aptitude and enthusiasm in aquaculture.

Dr Johnson developed an interest in epidemiology after working one summer with a government veterinarian in the field of aquatic animal health. This led her to pursue a Masters degree in aquatic epidemiology at the Atlantic Veterinary College. She plans to pursue a career in regulatory aquatic animal health.