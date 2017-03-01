Dryden Aqua names North American distributor

Florida-based Aquatic Equipment Design has been appointed as distributor for Dryden Aqua’s filtration media in the North American market.

The bio-resistant Activated Glass Filtration medium, AFM, is known in the aquaculture industry for its 4m-filtration capacity and its total resistance to clogging or channelling, according to the company.

The firm expects the appointment of a distributor in North America to widen the market reach of its products. “There are a small number of facilities that are using Dryden Aqua products but uptake has been limited due to the lack of a North American distributor. In Aquatic Equipment Design, Dryden Aqua has now found a partner with the technical capability and knowledge necessary to advise on best use and to distribute these products,” said the company.