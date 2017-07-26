New sales center for disinfection technology supplier

Aquionics has opened a new sales and service center in Charlotte, NC to meet increasing demand for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection technology in industrial and aquatic applications.

The facility provides expanded warehouse capacity and in-house UV sensor calibration capability, which, the company says, will enable it to achieve faster delivery times for its advanced solutions.

The new center adds to Aquionics’ existing site in Erlanger, Kentucky, which will now focus on municipal water and wastewater applications.