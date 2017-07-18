RAS consultant signs up as filter distributor

Indiana-based Pranger Enterprises has entered into a deal with Veolia Water Technologies to be the US distributor of Veolia’s Hydrotech filters for the aquaculture industry.

Pranger is an Indiana-based consultant and construction manager specializing in the development of commercial recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) projects in the US. It has now added the distribution of Veolia’s Hydrotech filters to its portfolio of services.

“We have been working in the aquaculture industry for 10 years, collaborating with clients who are running aquaculture systems every day. We’re excited to engage with the aquaculture industry in a new way, providing microscreen filters, which are critical to healthy aquaculture,” said Gabe Pranger, co-owner of Pranger Enterprises.