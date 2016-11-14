San Marcos Aquatic Resources Center names new director

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) has appointed Dr Kenneth Ostrand as the new director of the San Marcos Aquatic Resources Center, in San Marcos, Texas.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service said its mission is “working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.”

“It is great to have Ken Ostrand as the Director of the San Marcos Aquatic Resources

Center. He’s a very capable scientist and a proven leader. Ken's skills and talents coupled with his commitment to working with partners, and his vision for conservation will be keys to the continued success of the Service," said Stewart Jacks, the Service’s Assistant Regional Director – Fish and Aquatic Conservation.

Ostrand earned his academic credentials at three Texas institutions, including a PhD in Fisheries Science.

“During my 26-year career I have seen a lot of changes in conservation, but no matter what it is called or what method we use, saving species and improving their habitats remain the pinnacle benchmark that defines our success,” said Ostrand. “I am proud to be a small part of such a hard-working team at San Marcos that is making strides to save so many species from extinction. I am in awe of my team, peers and leadership that continue to fight this tough battle every day.”