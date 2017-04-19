Shellfish Farming Equipment: 9 suppliers to have on your radar in 2017

Check out these 9 shellfish equipment suppliers offering up some great technology and useful solutions to shellfish farmers in North America.

  • 1
    Dark Sea logo.png

    Dark Sea Enterprises Inc

    47 Glenmore Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia V7S 1A5
    1-604-926-1050

    Developed by oyster farmers, for oyster farmers, the Suspension 1000 is a state-of-the-art oyster growing system. For 30+ years oyster growers have trusted our S1000 Oyster Tray and S4000 Nursery Tray to produce the highest quality half-shell oyster.

  • 2
    logo.png

    Formutech Inc.

    135 Kent Street, PO Box 893, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island C1A 7L9
    1 855-599-0099
    Website

    Formutech specializes in developing processing equipment for the shellfish industry such as oyster grading machines, washers, sizers, bagging equipment and more. We also distribute systems throughout North America for EMYG and Mulot amongst others.

  • 3
    Go Deep International

    Go Deep International Inc.

    10 Watertower Rd, Saint John, New Brunswick E2M 7K2
    1-506-633-7850
    Website

    Go Deep Shellfish Aqua continues to work alongside growers and officials to develop products for the shellfish farming industry. The products developed out of these relationships have revolutionized shellfish farming in Canada and around the world.

  • 4
    photo.jpg

    Hexcyl Systems

    PO Box 633 , Ceduna, South Australia, Australia
    +61 (0) 8 8625 3927
    Website

    Hexcyl Systems offer oyster farmers and shellfish farmers a wide range of shellfish aquaculture products designed for Adjustable Longline Shellfish Farming and other tidal growing systems.

  • 5
    Screen Shot 2016-04-18 at 11.38.48 AM.png

    INTERMAS

    Ronda de Collsabadell no. 11 (P.I. Collsabadell) 11, 08450 Llinars del Vallès, Spain
    +34 938 425 700j
    Website

    Intermas specializes in oyster and mussel farming solutions. The Company offers a tailored range of products according to its clients specific needs, being a reliable worldwide supplier of diamond and square mesh oyster bags.

  • 6
    OysterGro logo.png

    OysterGro

    PO Box 2162 , Bouctouche, New Brunswick E4S 2J2
    506-743-5455
    Website

    With a fifteen year pedigree and established across three continents, OysterGro and its product range is widely recognized as today's leading off bottom Oyster farming system which constantly delivers premium oysters for your consumer.

  • 7
    Riverdale logo.png

    Riverdale Mills Corporation

    130 Riverdale Street, Northbridge, Massachusetts 01534, United States of America
    +1 800 762 6374
    Website

    Riverdale Mills is an American manufacturer of engineered welded wire mesh that can be used for a wide range of aquaculture applications. Our Aquamesh® PVC coated marine grade wire and Copper Alloy Mesh provide great solutions for fish farmers.

  • 8
    Screen Shot 2016-04-18 at 1.14.04 PM.png

    SEAPA Pty Ltd

    26-28 Erudina Avenue, Edwardstown, South Australia 5039, Australia
    (+618) 8357 6611
    Website

    SEAPA specialises in the design, marketing and supply of injection moulded plastic aquaculture products, in particular oyster baskets, oyster basket attachment systems and accessories.

  • 9
    Shellquip logo.png

    SED Shellfish Equipment Pty

    16643 Bass Highway, Wynyard, Tasmania 7325, Australia
    +61 3 6442 1563
    Website

    Shellquip oyster grading systems can save you time and money. Quickly processes 1,200 to 2,000 oysters per hour with 99% counting accuracy. Automatically separates, cleans, measures, sorts, counts and bags. Seed and juvenile graders also available.

