Underwater-drone company opens new head office

DTG2 Underwater ROV Worker, one of the underwater inspection tools from Deep Trekker

Deep Trekker Inc, Canadian manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and submersible pipe crawlers, has moved to a bigger, new head office in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario.

The new, larger office and manufacturing space supports the company’s growth strategy, said the firm.

“For us, staying within Waterloo region made perfect sense,” explains Sam MacDonald, President of Deep Trekker. “The region is rich with diverse talent from well-known prestigious colleges and universities, as well as tech companies. With this new office, we have the opportunity to further expand our team and engineering capabilities; also, increasing our ability to service current and future projects.”