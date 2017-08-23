Turkish fish farmer eyes North American market

Kılıç Deniz, Turkey’s biggest and one the Mediterranean’s leading aquaculture companies, is targeting the North and South American markets for its bream and bass production.

Kılıç Deniz started their first production in the aquafarm that they bought in the Dominican Republic. The company transferred from Turkey to the Dominican Republic, the fish juveniles, which it plans to sell upon maturity in North and South America in 2018.

“We and some other Turkish companies already export Mediterranean fish to the US market. In order to sell more to the American market, we chose the Dominican Republic because of its transportation advantages and it is suitable for growing Mediterranean fish. We would like to carry our knowledge and experience in aquaculture there and reproduce local species as well,” said company executive İhsan Bozan.