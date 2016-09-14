US supply and demand for North American aquaculture products

The world has a growing demand for animal protein that many investors and inventors are

looking to satisfy through aquaculture. This piece will discuss, in particular, US market demand for aquaculture species. I will offer a general overview of opportunities and obstacles from the market side. If you are looking to invest for profit, fund for philanthropy, have a fantastic idea for a fish farm, or simply planning to expand an existing site, I hope you find this piece valuable.

Having been in the seafood industry since 1979, I have seen firsthand the

changes the aquaculture industry has experienced. Up to 1994 the industry was under the radar, but since then it slowly gained popularity as the savior to the world’s over-utilized capture fisheries. However, it wasn't long before the industry came under ever-increasing scrutiny (most of it unjustified) by some environmental NGOs that saw the controversy as a way to generate donations and control the resource. Rhetoric by some compared farmed salmon with polystyrene packaging; others made more self-serving disingenuous allegations that spread with the advancement of social media.

Seafood per capita in the US peaked at 16.6 lbs in 2004 and has trended down to 14.6 lbs in 2014 since then. This is due to a few factors, one of which is the consumers’ negative perception of aquaculture. Thankfully over the last seven years perception of aquaculture has improved as the industry made progress in addressing product quality and sustainability. But while perception has improved over the last few years, high-end educated consumers that can afford high quality aquaculture products will, too often, still prefer wild catch. Many investors overestimate the number of people that are willing to pay for sustainable aquaculture. A large percentage of younger consumers are moving to a plant-based diet, a trend that hurts all animalprotein sales. Data on high-end, all-natural grocery industry show there are only certain markets that will pay high premiums for food and those consumers are well served.

Quantitative and qualitative considerations

Just because you can grow a fish sustainably does not mean you can sell it at prices and volumes to sustain your business.

My comments are focused on selling the production from a farm. If your project is based on growing fish or shellfish to sell as opposed to ancillary sectors such as feed, pharmaceuticals, equipment or technology, you must understand you are now in the seafood industry and subject to the issues inherent in that sector. Unlike these ancillary services, your profit will be made dollar by dollar every day and there will be little chance of sustaining the business, and little chance of overnight windfall profits or finding investors if there is no documented history of profits.