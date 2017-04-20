US will miss ‘aquaculture revolution’ without skilled manpower, say experts

× Expand Students at Virginia Seafood and Agricultural Research and Extension Center. New generations of aquaculture professionals are needed to replace retiring ‘boomers’ and fill professional positions, a study saysPhoto: Virginia Seafood and Agricultural Research and Extension Center

The US aquaculture industry faces numerous hurdles: a negative image, a difficult regulatory environment and, crucially, a shortage of educated, skilled workers.

That lack of professionals, in turn, threatens to hold back the industry even as demand for farmed seafood and fish is rising and Americans grow increasingly aware of the origin of the food on their plates.

Well-trained workers with the necessary skills are hard to come by, Michael Schwarz, a

past president of both the World and United States Aquaculture Societies, told Aquaculture North America (ANA). In the 25 years he’s been in the industry, Schwarz has seen only attrition.

“As soon as you start looking for experience in fish culture and fish hatcheries, biosecurity, we’re not getting the next generation jumping in,” said Schwarz, who is also the director of Virginia Tech’s Virginia Seafood and Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

Even though investors are beginning to funnel money into domestic aquaculture projects and customers are demanding more fish and seafood, qualified employees aren’t there to fill skilled jobs.

The problem stems, in part, from a general apathy among young people about the sources of their food, Schwarz said. An indoors culture and urban-centric society disconnects young people from the food they eat.

“We’re going through a generation where they don’t think much about food, where it comes from, how we get it, how we grow it,” Schwarz said.

And that affects the types of jobs they’re pursuing.

“With the current folks that are in college or going into college, they’re looking at IT jobs, they’re looking at computer skills. There’s not many going into agriculture, and aquaculture is a sector of agriculture,” Schwarz said. “We have less farms, we have fewer children of farmers willing to work the farms. They’re going to the cities. They’re getting computer jobs, office and business jobs.”

Many millennials are growing more interested in ensuring their food is sustainably harvested and grown, and Schwarz sees some hope in the younger generation, especially kids in grade school now. These young people seem to be more interested in where their food comes from and where it’s grown. A slightly older generation accustomed to popping open soda cans and scarfing down potato chips is giving way to a generation concerned more about nutrition and the origin of the food on the table.

“We’re getting more young students that are coming back to: where does food come from? Why do we grow it? Why is it important?” Schwarz said.